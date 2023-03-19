Police searching suspect linked to multiple attempted kidnappings

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities believe they're looking for the same man suspected in two attempted kidnappings that unfolded recently on the southeast side.

The first incident happened Friday around noon when, according to San Antonio Police Department officials, the unidentified suspect approached a victim along the 5800 block of Wales Street in a maroon-colored 2009 or 2019 Nissan Murano. Police say he tried to put the victim inside the back seat, but she was able to fight her way out and escape.

A day later, the driver of a similar vehicle pulled up by a group of girls walking along the 400 block of Villareal and "grabbed a 12-year-old female," according to police. The victim fought back as he tried to drag her toward his car, and the man eventually fled the scene.

The two incidents unfolded just over two miles from each other.

SAPD described the suspect as being between 18 and 25 years old, standing about 5 foot 9, weighing 175 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. Police also shared surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was driving from the Saturday incident:

The below images provide another look at the suspect vehicle from the Friday incident.

