Two people escape injury as fire destroys home on northeast-side

Fire crews worked defensively in order to protect the surrounding homes from catching fire, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were lucky to escape without injury from a fire that destroyed their northeast-side home late Saturday night.

SAFD was called out to the 100 block of Ashland near Austin Highway around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a fire in a home.

When crews arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke billowing from the home.

We are told a small crew was assigned to defend the neighboring houses, which is common in order to prevent the fire from spreading. The house next door had some melted siding but the fire did not get inside the home.

This turned out to be needed as the fire was damaging one of the homes.

Officials say the home is a total loss, but no word on the exact dollar amount of damages.

Two people living in the home made it out safely and no injures were reported.

Fire investigators are looking for the cause of this fire.

