House fire damages neighboring homes, arson will be investigating

Officials say two people made it out of the home, and one of them was treated by EMS at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire on the east side is being investigated for arson after it spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Kayton around 11:35 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.

The fire was able to spread to neighboring homes and cause damage before it was extinguished completely.

An official on the scene says two people made it out of this home. One of them was evaluated by EMS but released at the scene.

The Battalion Chief says arson will be investigating this fire for reason he did not want to discuss at this time.

This house is considered a total loss.

