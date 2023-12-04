SAPD says suspect was hit by car when he tried to flee by running across the highway

Police said a covert unit was looking for a man with multiple federal warrants, and he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 90 when he tried to run away.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a suspect was running away from officers when he darted across Highway 90 and was struck by a vehicle.

This happened Wednesday night on the west side near Cupples Road around 9:20 p.m. Police on the scene said a covert unit was looking for a man with multiple federal warrants, and when they spotted the man he tried to run across the highway. He was hit by a civilian's vehicle that could not stop in time, and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police did not give details on the man's identity or warrants.

