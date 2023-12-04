Surveillance video shows man taking decorations and small toys from little girl's grave

The heartbroken mother put up cameras next to the tombstone. She said this has happened at least four times.

SAN ANTONIO — Nikki Kennedy said a suspected thief took decorations and toys from her daughter’s grave at a south-side cemetery.

The heartbroken mother put up cameras next to the tombstone. She said this has happened at least four times. She said the latest incident happened last week and it was caught on camera. Kennedy is trying to help police catch the suspects.

She visits her daughter at San Jose Burial Park every day.

“I haven’t gotten ready to let her go,” she said. “I just feel like this is my daughter’s area now. This is her little garden. I just want it to look nice.”

Last week, right before Easter she said a man stole décor she placed around her daughter’s grave. Her daughter known as Dina, in 2019, died of cancer at four-year-old. The mom said Dina had stage four neuroblastoma cancer.

“This is my daughter,” she said. “Of course, it makes me upset and angry. “What in the right mind makes you think, let me go to the cemetery and takes somebody stuff."

Before the recent theft, Kennedy had put up cameras next to her daughter’s tombstone. She says this has happened at least four times, in the last few years. In this latest, you see the man start putting the Easter eggs in his backpack.

“What could you possibly do with those little items,” she said.

Kennedy said she has turned over the surveillance video to police and she also has this warning.

“Never think there is no eyes on my daughter,” she said. “There are eyes on her at all times.”