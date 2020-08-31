x
Man charged with murder of 27-year-old mother killed on northwest side

Cora Nickel was found dead in her home in mid-August on Maverick Draw.
SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old mother Cora Nickel, according to Bexar County records.

The man has been identified as Jorge Izquierdo.

Nickel was found dead in her home in mid-August on Maverick Draw on the northwest side.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that the woman's mother came to the house when she received a text from one of her grandchildren, who was worried about their mother. 

He said the grandmother found her daughter just inside the home. The children, ages 5 and 8, are reportedly safe and with family.

Later that day, the medical examiner's office confirmed the cause of death as homicide from a gunshot injury. 

A backyard neighbor said he saw a motion sensor light go off at 11:30 p.m. the night of the incident and saw a tall male running towards the ditch down the street. A set of keys were discovered that were later identified as the suspect's keys.

