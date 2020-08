The incident happened Sunday afternoon and ended on Wurzbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO — The Leon Valley Police Department received a call for a possible stolen U-Haul vehicle.

Police said a chase started between the suspect driver and authorities. The driver hit another truck and ran into a wall, police said.

Two people inside the U-Haul were arrested. No serious injuries were reported.