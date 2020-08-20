Chief McManus: Foul play suspected after 26-year-old mother found dead in home with young children, who are safe

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old mother was found dead in her home on Thursday morning, and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that foul play is suspected.
From the scene on Maverick Draw on the northwest side, McManus said that the woman's mother came to the house when she received a text from one of her grandchildren, who was worried about their mother. He said the grandmother found her daughter just inside the home. The children, ages 5 and 8, are reportedly safe and with family.
McManus said that foul play was suspected and SAPD is tracking down leads, but said he could not elaborate on the cause of death or any other details of the investigation.
We will update this story as it develops.