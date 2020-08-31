Man killed in Poteet; suspect identified, but not arrested yet

Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot multiple times late Sunday night by someone who left the area. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

POTEET, Texas — A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday night - and police have identified a suspect who remains at large.

According to the Poteet Police Department, around 10:04 p.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired at 150 Avenue H. They found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The Poteet Police Department said in a news release that the alleged suspect had already left the area prior to officers arriving.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation. Although a suspect has been identified, authorities have not released any details about who the person is.