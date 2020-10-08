Man asks officers for ride; reveals he's carrying drugs, Jourdanton police say

"Ultimately, Mr. Peacock was given a ride, but it was to the Atascosa County Jail on a felony drug charge."

JOURDANTON, Texas — A man flagged down two police officers for a ride, but when he got inside the car, the officers found the man was carrying drugs.

The incident happened Sunday in Jourdanton. Police said Justin Peacock of Pleasanton asked the officers for a ride to a nearby gas station.

After the officers agreed, Peacock got inside the car, only to reveal he was carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

"Ultimately, Mr. Peacock was given a ride, but it was to the Atascosa County Jail on a felony drug charge," said the Jourdanton Police Department.