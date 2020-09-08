Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed

Harris was convicted under Louisiana's habitual offender law following a sale of less than a gram of marijuana in 2008.

Prosecutors in Louisiana have agreed to release a Black veteran serving a life sentence in prison without parole over a $30 marijuana sale, according to his defense attorneys.

The decision reached Thursday in Vermilion Parish will allow Derek Harris to be freed after nine years in state prison, news outlets reported.

Harris was convicted under Louisiana's habitual offender law after selling less than a gram of marijuana to an undercover agent in 2008, news outlets have reported. He had prior nonviolent convictions for theft and drug-related offenses, records showed.

Military veteran Derek Harris, who was arrested in 2008 in Louisiana for selling an officer .69 grams of marijuana, was recently resentenced to time served. He's already served nine years in prison.https://t.co/b3Q8kpe5NL — CNN (@CNN) August 9, 2020

At Harris' initial sentencing in 2012, a judge suggested he receive a 15-year sentence instead of the 30-year maximum. But Vermilion Parish prosecutors invoked the habitual offender law, and the judge changed course, saying he had no choice but to sentence Harris to the maximum time, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate said.

The Louisiana Supreme Court granted Harris a new hearing last month, and his legal team argued that his first attorney failed him by not challenging the sentence.

Derek Harris was sentenced to life without parole for selling .69 grams of marijuana. With the help of PJI attorney Cormac Boyle and staff member Elise Gonzalez, he will soon walk free after 9 years in prison. Read more here: https://t.co/xzvXkPUTVs — The Promise of Justice Initiative (@JusticesPromise) August 6, 2020

The district attorney's office agreed Thursday that Harris received ineffective assistance of counsel, according to Cormac Boyle, an attorney with the Promise of Justice Initiative who represented Harris. He was resentenced to 9 years, which he already served, according to a statement from the organization.

Boyle said Harris was set to be released and would move to be near family in Kentucky.

The attorney added that it was time to rethink how Louisiana uses its habitual offender law, arguing it disproportionately affects Black defendants.