Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Costco at Loop 1604 and Highway 281

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. at the Costco along north Loop 1604 and 281.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police arrested a man they say broke into a jewelry case at a Costco on the city's north side.

Officers were called out to the Costco at 1201 North Loop 1604 east near US 281 just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a masked gunman, 29-year-old Ricky Green, smashed jewelry cases and brandished a firearm. Green reportedly left with an unknown amount of jewelry and took off in a getaway car driven by someone else with no license plate.

While police were looking for the suspects, authorities say Green called the Live Oak Police Department and wanted to turn himself in. Officers say he confessed and they took him into custody. He is charged with aggravated robbery.