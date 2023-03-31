Man arrested for aggravated assault on police officer

The suspect was driving near the house police responded to for a family disturbance when police say he fired shots out of the passenger side window.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after firing shots toward officers Thursday night, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 1400 block of Greer for a family disturbance. Police said while one of the officers was handling the disturbance, the suspect drove by and fired shots through the passenger side window.

The officer followed the suspect and later pulled him over, but he tried to run away from police on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and the SAPD Eagle helicopter found the suspect hiding in the bed of a truck.