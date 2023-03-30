Man hit and killed by Tesla driver remembered at his favorite Southtown spot

“To lose it so tragically, and pointlessly it is sad.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An beloved engineer killed in a hit-and-run was remembered Thursday night. Family and friends of Erik Michael Moody met at his favorite Southtown spot. It is near where he lost his life. Meanwhile, there are new details in the case. Police said Robert Castillo was driving a Tesla when he hit Moody, then didn’t stop to render aid, and just took off.

Elizabeth Llaguno Rafols is a cousin. She spoke on behalf of the family.

“The most loving, kind, spiritual and intelligent, my goodness,” she said.

San Antonio Police said before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Moody was at the sidewalk at South Alamo and Probandt. Family believes he was walking home after working. Moments later, police say Castillo went straight through a turn, over a concrete island, and hit Moody. The 36-year-old engineer died shortly after.

“To lose it so tragically, and pointlessly it is sad,” Llaguno Rafols said.

Police said Castillo and his passenger left the car behind and took off. According to an arrest affidavit, Castillo left behind his cellphone on the seat that had all his information. Police said the passenger called police after seeing the crash on the morning news.

The affidavit states, before the hit-and-run, the passenger claims Castillo got angry with another car, who reportedly disregarded a red light. He said that other car started shooting at them as they were getting away. The passenger said he ducked down and felt a bump and they crashed into a building.

Erik’s cousin says his life was taken too soon.

“If losing Erik takes about a change in San Antonio, because I have heard there has been several hit-and-runs,” she said. “But, if we can make a difference and not lose anyone else by a senseless act, it would be so important.”