Man accused of shooting at vehicle with family, including baby, inside

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody, accused of shooting at a vehicle with a family inside, including a baby, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Monticello Court on the city's south side.

Police said a man in his 30s was driving a pickup truck with his wife and their baby inside. That's when a man standing on the side of the road opened fire on their vehicle, reportedly, for no reason.

The family fled to a grocery store parking lot on South New Braunfels where Emergency Medical Services transported the man to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was sitting in a nearby parking lot when he heard the shots and saw a man running across Southcross. The deputy chased the man down, Tased him and took him into custody.

Authorities said the man had a gun. Police believe that man is the suspect in the shooting. He was booked on multiple charges.