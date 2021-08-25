San Antonio police seek second suspect in sports bar shooting that left three dead

Police are asking for help identifying this suspect in the shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar earlier in August. One suspect has already been arrested.

Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a second suspect in a shooting that killed three and injured two others outside a sports bar on the east side of San Antonio this month.

28-year-old Dan Edward Martinez Jr., 32-year-old April Rodriguez, and her brother 26-year-old Mauro Rodriguez were killed when a brawl inside the Boom Boom Sports Bar spilled outside and ended in gunfire in the early morning hours of August 15.

Witnesses said people were throwing pool balls at each other during the fight. The bar's license was suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for operating after hours.

The first suspect who was arrested a few days later was Daniel Barragan, who will face three charges of capital murder. Chief William McManus said that the suspect left the bar during the brawl, returned with a rifle, and opened fire on people outside.

There was no mention of a second suspect at the time, but SAPD now says they believe the man in the photo below also opened fire. It is unclear what charges he may face.

PLEASE RT: The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. The unknown male is the suspected 2nd shooter in the August 15th shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar, where three people were killed and two individuals were critically injured. pic.twitter.com/yHZtNVsh7w — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) August 25, 2021