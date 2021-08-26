TABC permanently cancels liquor permit for Boom Boom Sports Bar

This cancellation comes almost two weeks after a shooting left two people injured and three dead.

On Thursday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced they were permanently canceling the liquor permit of the Boom Boom Sports Bar.

This cancellation comes almost two weeks after a shooting at the east-side bar left two people injured and three dead.

TABC said Boom Boom Sports Bar's owners agreed to the cancellation during a conference that took place on August 24.

With the bar's license being canceled, Boom Boom Sports Bar cannot sell alcohol, which would decrease a significant amount of its revenue -- effectively shutting the business down.

“Cutting off a bar’s ability to sell alcohol is among the most serious actions TABC can take in cases like this,” Nettles said. “Our goal at TABC is to help alcohol retailers understand their role in keeping the peace and upholding the safety of their customers and staff. It’s my hope that by working together, we can reduce violence and help ensure a safe alcoholic beverage industry for all Texans.”

TABC said they will continue to work with the San Antonio Police Department to investigate the shooting.

On Aug. 15, SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the bar, where a shooting was reported.

Investigators determined some type of altercation started inside the bar and one person went outside and came back with a rifle and started shooting.

Police have one suspect in custody, but are still searching for another suspect.