Woman in critical condition after being shot several times in parking lot, police say

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, and the male who was said to be wearing all black fled on foot, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot early Thursday morning, police say.

Around 9:40 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Ray Bon Apartments located at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

According to an SAPD sergeant, a woman was sitting in her car when an unknown man shot her multiple times.