Live protest updates: Demonstrators organize outside Bexar County DA's office on day 11 of protests in San Antonio

Protesters are demanding that the District Attorney's office re-open the cases of Charles Roundtree Marquise Jones and Antronie Scott, who were killed by police.
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — Demonstrators are organizing outside the Bexar County District Attorney's office on day 11 of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in San Antonio 

Protesters are demanding that the office reopen the cases of Charles Roundtree, Marquise Jones, and Antronie Scott, who were all shot and killed by San Antonio police officers.

Here are the latest updates from the ground:

4:20 p.m.

"We need y'all as leadership to showcase that you are standing with the people and not against the people," an organizer said.

3:40 p.m.

