SAN ANTONIO, Texas — One hour and 18 minutes of body camera footage sent to KENS 5 in May reveals intense moments leading to the fatal shooting 18-year-old Charles 'Chop' Roundtree, Jr.

The authenticated video reveals, in detail, the morning Roundtree was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer inside of a west-side home.

Despite efforts from Roundtree's family to have Officer Steve Casanova placed into custody and sent to trial for the shooting, a Bexar County grand jury determined Thursday that no crime was committed when Ofc. Casanova shot at one man and, ultimately, took Roundtree’s life with the same gunfire.

The decision means no one is held criminally responsible in the 18-year-old's death. For the first time, KENS 5 is releasing the video from that morning.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE

Casanova remains on administrative duty, police said.

SAPD and the city of San Antonio refused to say if the officer was back on the street with his service weapon following the grand jury’s decision. Roundtree’s family is suing them for wrongful death in federal court.