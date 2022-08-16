Woman seriously injured in head-on crash with off-duty BCSO deputy

BCSO said that the deputy was on his way to work in his own vehicle, and that it appears the woman was driving the wrong way.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision with an off-duty BCSO deputy on Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

BCSO said the patrol deputy was on his way to work in his personal vehicle, headed to the east patrol substation when the crash happened near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604.

They said that the driver of the other vehicle was found unconscious and taken to SAMCC sustained serious injuries.

"Preliminarily, it is being reported the female driver was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident," they said.