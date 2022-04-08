BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the BCSO.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two suspects who stole an ATM.

BCSO responded Friday, July 29, just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business.

BCSO was able to gather surveillance footage that showed two suspects break into the business, steal the ATM machine, load it into the suspect vehicle, and drive off. The vehicle involved in this crime was a white 2015-2022 Dodge Durango.

The BCSO is now asking for your help in identifying these two suspects. If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org, you can remain anonymous.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.