Man found stabbed after possible burglary attempt, BCSO says

Police are not sure exactly what happened that led up to the stabbing, but they did say it may have been a burglary of some type.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was found stabbed overnight in a possible burglary, deputies said.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Gardner Road in far southeast Bexar County.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man stabbed twice, in his back and side, inside the home.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

China Grove police also responded to the scene. Officers could be seen going through the home taking pictures and trying to collect evidence.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the stabbing, but believe it could have been a burglary of some sort. However, a sergeant at the scene said the victim and suspect or suspects may know each other.

The sergeant also tells us they’ve detained several people for questioning to try and figure out what took place.

