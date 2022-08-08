BCSO looking for pink or rainbow gun involved in shooting

Deputies said the areas of 3000 block of Quiet Plain Drive and Kriewald Place Homeowners Association Park were searched, however nothing was discovered.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Bexar County are currently looking for a pink or rainbow gun that was used in a shooting Sunday in far west Bexar County.

On Sunday, Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 10000 block of Bonavantura for the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old teenager had shot an adult male, fled the scene, then discarded the weapon, officials said.

The suspect was located in the 200 block of S Ellison and taken into custody without incident, BCSO said. Now, deputies are trying to find the gun that was used in the shooting.

Deputies said the areas of 3000 block of Quiet Plain Drive and Kriewald Place Homeowners Association Park were searched, however nothing was discovered. That area is in far west Bexar County.

