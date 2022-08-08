Man found shot dead in east side duplex, police say

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the homicide detectives that were called to the scene are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot dead in an east side duplex Monday morning, officials say.

Around 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Gabriel Street for what was initially thought to be a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man inside the of the duplex shot dead. He was the only person inside, and they have very little information on what took place.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the homicide detectives that were called to the scene are investigating.