US Army conducting military training downtown, east side Monday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military traning downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday.

The training takes place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will consist of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to enhance soldiers' skills by operating in a realistic environment. Local residents may hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during periods of darkness, the city said. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.

The city says safety precautions are in place to protect participants and residents, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community and private property. San Antonio Police Department personnel will be on-site to ensure the safety of both citizens and participants.