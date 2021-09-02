Bexar County deputy arrested after jail inmate alleges assault

The sheriff's office said Victor Collins surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued by BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO — A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday night on assault charges stemming from an incident over the weekend involving an inmate at the Bexar County Jail.

Victor Collins, 26, was off-duty when he surrendered himself into custody around 9:30 p.m. after BCSO issued a warrant for his arrest earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office said that on Sunday, an inmate made an outcry that Collins had assaulted him. A joint investigation by BSCO's Criminal Invesitgation and Public Integrity Unit was conducted, and Monday a warrant for Collins' arrest was issued.

Collins, who joined the sheriff's office in 2018, faces a charge of Assault - Bodily Injury and was issued a Notice of Proposed Dismissal following his arrest. BSCO said a second deputy was terminated in connection to this case but failed to provide any other details on that deputy.