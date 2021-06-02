Second suspect in custody, accused of shooting Balcones Heights police sergeant

Sheriff Javier Salazar says more details will be reported "soon."

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Wilfredo Montemayor, the remaining suspect accused of shooting a Balcones Heights police sergeant, has been caught.

His brother, 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor, was taken into custody Thursday in the north Mexico state of Tamaulipas, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

While walking into the Bexar County Jail two days later, Sijifredo, speaking in Spanish, said he regretted what happened to the officer, adding he would pray for him. He also said he came back for his family.

"I love my family," he said. "All day, every day."

It is unclear where and when Wilfredo Montemayor was arrested, but Sheriff Salazar says an update will be reported "soon."

According to the sheriff, the suspect shot Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda point-blank and kept shooting him after he ran for cover behind a vehicle.