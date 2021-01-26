Heavy law enforcement presence on highway ends with pickup truck pulled over near school

Several law enforcement vehicles were seen following a pickup truck on the city's southwest side. It ended near Jerry D. Allen Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO — Some sort of pursuit of a vehicle ended Tuesday morning in front of an elementary school on the city's southwest side.

Vehicles from the Department of Public Safety and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office followed a white pick-up truck on I-10 and I-35 around 10:45 a.m.

The pickup truck could be seen traveling with what appeared to be a flat tire on the highway. At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were following the truck. Moments later, the vehicle exited and everything came to an end near Jerry D. Allen Elementary School.

BCSO is the lead investigating agency. A BCSO public information officer said a traffic stop in Pleasanton is what started the pursuit. The suspect's passenger was taken into custody there and then the driver took off. The suspect is accused of shooting at officers while trying to flee on the highway. Eventually the tires disintegrated to the bare rim after deputies used a spike strip, BCSO said.

The driver exited the vehicle with a weapon in hand near the school. BCSO's PIO said six deputies struck the suspect. He appears to be in his 30s to 40s, according to BCSO.

No deputies were injured from the shooting, but the suspect did strike a deputy's vehicle. CPR was administered at the scene and the suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Northside Independent School District has the elementary school on lockdown while the investigation continues.