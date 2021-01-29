BCSO: Woman leads deputies on high-speed chase with disabled man inside vehicle

The woman, who has not been identified, drove at speeds of 100 MPH.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman led Bexar County deputies on a high-speed chase that started on the city's west side, BCSO said.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Loop 410 near Ingram Road when a deputy says he saw the woman cut off another vehicle, nearly causing them to crash. She was driving a maroon Nissan.

The deputy attempted to pull the driver over, but BCSO says the woman took off eastbound. She took the San Pedro exit and started driving south in the northbound lanes.

The woman, who has not been identified, eventually got back on the highway and drove at speeds of 100 MPH. Authorities said she stopped at her home address, but wouldn't get out of the vehicle.

Deputies said they broke a window, pulled her out and took her into custody. They also found a disabled man inside the vehicle, but he wasn't able to get out of the car without help. Authorities said the man is her common law husband.

He was not arrested as he did not have control over the situation, authorities said.

The woman was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and Driving While Intoxicated.