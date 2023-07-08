Bexar County deputy arrested on second DWI charge, officials say

Aracely Miranda has been with BCSO since April of 2012. She's been arrested for alleged DWI twice since then.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy who has been with the sheriff's office for 11 years was arrested Saturday night for alleged DWI while off-duty, BCSO officials say.

Aracely Miranda, 40, has been "placed on unpaid administrative leave pending termination" after she was taken into custody shortly before midnight by officers with the San Antonio Police Department.

It's unknown where she was arrested, nor did officials say what her blood alcohol content level was, but BCSO officials confirmed to KENS 5 she was previously arrested on a DWI charge in 2013.

Miranda was booked on a $1,500 bond and has already been released, according to online court records. She is the third deputy and fourth personnel member with BCSO overall to have been arrested so far this year.

