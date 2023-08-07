Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to blow up east-side home

He was arrested after a 90-minute standoff with law enforcement, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man undergoing a mental health crisis was taken into custody Monday afternoon after threatening to "blow up a house" on the east side, local authorities said.

The unidentified suspect managed to "pull the stove out in an attempt to (create) a gas leak," a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department said, adding law enforcement arrived along the 600 block of Bailey to find him armed with a knife, hammer and Molotov cocktail.

A standoff ensued, and relatives eventually arrived to help law enforcement defuse the situation when the man barricaded himself into the home. SAPD's mental health unit also made the scene, as well as CPS Energy crews to help detect potential gas leaks, of which none were found.

He was arrested after about 90 minutes SAPD said, adding there was a felony warrant out for his arrest.

"His threat was pretty imminent," police told KENS 5.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.