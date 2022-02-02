x
A group of migrants was found locked inside a van; Gov. Abbott says ERCOT is ready for the winter storm | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is updating the public on the improvements made to the state's electrical grid ahead of an upcoming winter storm set to hit most of the state.

Deputies discovered a human smuggling scheme when they tried pulling a van over for speeding. Seven migrants were discovered inside the van that was pulled over.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5. 

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 News Now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify:

