'He loved everyone he met' | Iconic KENS 5 journalist Gary DeLaune passes away

DeLaune was the first person to report on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, among many distinctions in his decades-long career in news.

SAN ANTONIO — Gary DeLaune, the longtime San Antonio journalist who spent 28 years with KENS 5, has passed away, his family said Sunday morning in a Facebook post.

"Early this morning our Dad went home to be with Jesus," the family said in the post. "We feel his loss deeply, but are overjoyed thinking about the homecoming he received last night in Heaven. (Back by our mom’s side where he belongs.)"

"Dad lived a big life and genuinely found everyone he met amazing. He loved Jesus with all his heart, which was evident the way he loved everyone he met."

All told, DeLaune spent six decades in the news industry, working in television and radio and covering everything from Dallas Cowboys games to San Antonio high school sports.

"Gary was a friend to all, and he loved sports, especially high school football," KENS 5 sports anchor Joe Reinagel said. "The stadiums won't be the same without him. He will be missed, but the memory of who he was will live forever."

Earlier in his career, DeLaune covered the assassination of John. F. Kennedy for KLIF radio in Dallas, becoming the first reporter anywhere to go on air with the news of the shooting.

He also was on the scene of the San Antonio Fiesta sniper attack in 1979.

Having broken into journalist in radio in the 1960s, the Oklahoma-born DeLaune arrived in the Alamo City in 1971 to work at KENS 5 for nearly three decades.

At the same time, his stature in the city grew as his voice was heard broadcasting games for the San Antonio Spurs, UTSA Roadrunners and University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at various points.

In addition to dedicating his life to journalism, DeLaune's accomplishments are numerous, including being inducted into the Lone Star Basketball, Texas Radio, San Antonio Radio and San Antonio Sports hall of fames.

An official cause of death has not been reported. One week ago, DeLaune shared on Facebook that he was recovering from a battle with COVID-19 and was in good spirits.

His family said the funeral plans are pending.