13-year-old boy shot, 2 others injured while attempting to break up fight on east side, SAPD says

SAPD responded to a call about a shooting in progress at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Rigsby Ave. shortly after 8 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two young men – one of them a teenager – are battling injuries after their attempts to break up a skirmish on the east side was interrupted by gunfire Monday night.

Authorities say they’re still looking for the suspect, who arrived at the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue around 8 p.m. in a blue sedan and opened fire with a rifle before leaving the area in the car. He’s believed to be a man in his 30s.

The two unidentified victims are 29 and 13 years old, and were each shot in the leg before being taken to local hospitals. SAPD Spokesperson Michelle Ramos said they were trying to help stop a fight in the area between young females, potentially teenagers.

Another 19-year-old victim “appears to have some kind of injury from scrap metal,” Ramos said.

It’s unclear at this point if the suspect knew the victims. Authorities are still investigating.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7360.