Residents evacuated at senior living center due to fire

Officials said there were no injuries reported but some apartments will suffer from smoke and water damage.

SAN ANTONIO — Just before 2:30 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 18300 block of Sonterra Place for a fire.

Officials said when they first arrived, they found smoke in several of the hallways of the assisted independent senior living center. Officials say a second-alarm was requested due to the size and complexity of the building.

The apartment was being evacuated and fire crews began searching for the source of the fire which was found in a pool heater that spread upwards through a ventilation shaft, officials said.