Sword-wielding man arrested after attacking New Braunfels police, officials say

Police received calls about a person causing a disturbance. When police tried to talk to the man, he exited the residence and lunged at officers with a sword.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man was shot by a police officer after trying to stab him with a sword in New Braunfels Sunday morning, and was subsequently arrested.

At 5 a.m., the New Braunfels Police Department responded to the 200 block of Redbud Lane for reports of a suspicious person, NBPD said.

Officers said they found the suspect inside of a house and tried to make contact with him multiple times. After several minutes, police say the suspect emerged with a sword and immediately lunged and swung the sword toward the officer.

The officer then shot the suspect. After being shot, the suspect tried to run back in the house, so officers tased him and were able to take him into custody, police say.

The suspect, identified as 30-year old Jacob Leon Burzynski was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police say.

Burzynski is in custody for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, pending his release from the hospital, with a bond set at $100,000.