Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit

One of the teens was caught inside the mall, but the other teen was never found.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.

There were two people inside the vehicle, both 14-years-old. The car stopped at Ingram Park Mall, and both got out and ran.

One of the teens was caught soon after inside a Macy's, but the other teen was never found. The incident led to a shelter-in-place for at least two hours for those who were inside the mall.

The teen who was caught was not armed at the time of the arrest. But Sheriff Salazar said they found a gun inside the abandoned car, which came back as stolen. Upwards of 40 deputies were at the scene, the sheriff added, along with K-9 units and SWAT teams.

As for the teen that has still not been found, surveillance shows him running into the mall. He is the one on the right of the two running:

Surveillance video of the suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall this evening while evading authorities, provided by BCSO.



The search continues at the mall, and a shelter-in-place remains in effect for now. MORE: https://t.co/02vM9dLuuc pic.twitter.com/ePrXTuvFKQ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) August 20, 2022

However, authorities are not identifying him as he is a minor. In another surveillance video, the teen is seen walking calmly in a nearby establishment parking lot to another vehicle.

The person inside the car has been identified as 48-year-old Mike Fuentes. It is believed Fuentes is the father of the suspect.

Fuentes reportedly brought the teen a change of clothes after speaking to him on the phone. He has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.

BCSO obtained a search warrant for Fuentes' home, not far from where the shots fired call came in, and found three guns; two handguns and one AR-type weapon.

Sheriff Salazar said if you recognize the teen seen in the surveillance video, do not confront him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.