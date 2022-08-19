BCSO searching Ingram Park Mall for suspect following vehicle pursuit

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are working to apprehend a suspect who they say ran into Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit.
It's unknown what started the pursuit, but the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone inside the west-side mall to shelter in place where they are, while also emphasizing "this is not an active shooter event."
It's unknown, however, if the suspect had a weapon when he entered the mall. He's described as standing between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9, and wearing a black/blue shirt along with black shoes.
"We are asking the public to not attempt to enter the parking lot," BCSO said via social media, adding the facility was closed for now.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.
---
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.