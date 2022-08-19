BCSO searching Ingram Park Mall for suspect following vehicle pursuit

The mall is on lockdown as authorities work to detain the man, who hasn't been identified as of yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are working to apprehend a suspect who they say ran into Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

It's unknown what started the pursuit, but the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone inside the west-side mall to shelter in place where they are, while also emphasizing "this is not an active shooter event."

It's unknown, however, if the suspect had a weapon when he entered the mall. He's described as standing between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9, and wearing a black/blue shirt along with black shoes.

"We are asking the public to not attempt to enter the parking lot," BCSO said via social media, adding the facility was closed for now.

UPDATE: This is not an active shooter event. It is unknown if the suspect has a weapon and we are still actively... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.