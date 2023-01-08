Home's AC unit possible cause of fire, SAFD says

A Battalion Chief at the scene says the home was vacant and they were able to put out the fire quickly.

SAN ANTONIO — A vancant home's air conditioning unit may have caused a fire early Tuesday morning, officials say.

It happened around 2:18 a.m. on the 800 block of Fresno just north of downtown.

The fire was near the home and damaged the wall of the structure. A Battalion Chief at the scene says the home was vacant and they were able to put out the fire quickly.

The Official said that the air conditioner was a possible source of the fire, but wasn't sure.

Arson made the scene to investigate.

No injuries to civilians or crews reported.

