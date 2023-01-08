Downed power lines on northeast side caused traffic problems

An accident is said to be the cause of the downed lines.

Example video title will go here for this video

It all started late Monday night when police made the scene for a reported crash. First responders found multiple lines in several spots on the interstate.

Traffic was moving very slowly as CPS Energy crews made repairs. It’s unclear what caused the initial crash which caused the power lines to go down.

Later in the night, a motorcycle crash also added to the congestion.

Firefighters had trouble getting to that wreck because traffic was so backed up and other drivers on the highway started running out of gas.

The congestion finally began to clear just before 6 a.m.

We are working to find out if repairs are still ongoing and how long that could take.

There are no current outages, according to CPS Energy.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.