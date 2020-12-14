Homeless man rescued from garbage truck compacter after falling asleep in dumpster

The driver of the truck heard the man scream. He got out of the vehicle and found the man in the compacter.

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was taken to a hospital after he ended up in a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in a dumpster, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday at the KFC on Bandera Road.

Police said the man was sleeping in the dumpster behind the restaurant when a garbage truck came to pick up the trash.

The driver of the truck heard the man scream. He got out of the vehicle and found the man in the compacter. The driver called for help and the fire department was was able to get the man out of the truck.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident is being ruled an accident and the garbage truck driver is not expected to face any charges.