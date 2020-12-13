Man charged with 3 counts of murder in Copperas Cove

Bryan Richardson, 27, was charged with the murders and received a $2.25 million bond.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been arraigned by a justice of the peace on three counts of murder and received a $2.25 million bond in connection to the death of three individuals found by Copperas Cove police.

Bryan Richardson was charged with three counts of murder after he was found by officials at a home in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street as they conducted a welfare check Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, police said they made contact with the reporting party but were unable to make contact with the residents of the home. The officers entered the home and found three deceased individuals. A fourth person, later identified as Richardson, was found and taken to the police department for questioning.

A later update by police announced the charges made against Richardson and a bond amount of $750,000 per count, totaling $2.25 million.