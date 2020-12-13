SAPD: Man barricaded inside home after breaking into ex-girlfriend's house, armed with machete

The woman and her current boyfriend were able to get out and call for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is barricaded inside a home west of downtown after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, armed with a machete, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened Sunday near Menchaca Street.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, has barricaded himself inside. The woman and her current boyfriend were able to get out and call for help.

SAPD said the man does have a criminal record, and he has previously shown up to the house. Mental health professionals are also at the scene attempting to assist him, police said. It is also believed he could be on narcotics, according to authorities.

As of 2:30 p.m., officers have made contact with the suspect and are trying to talk him into a peaceful resolution.