SAN ANTONIO — Two men were shot in east Bexar County, but it's not clear who shot them or why, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened after midnight Monday. It started at a home in the 1300 block of Hough Road, then ended at another home on FM 1346.

Police said the two men were found with gunshot wounds sitting inside a vehicle. They were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in unknown conditions.