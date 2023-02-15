Former Spurs player Bryn Forbes arrested, accused of assaulting family member

Police said Forbes assaulted a family member Wednesday morning, according to an affidavit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spurs player Bryn Forbes was arrested on a family violence charge Wednesday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Around 5 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 16600 block of La Cantera Parkway. An affidavit says Forbes and a family member were out when Forbes became upset with the family member.

When the two returned to the address, the victim says the two started fighting and was hit several times, causing an injury.

Forbes was arrested, the affidavit says the case remains under investigation.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.