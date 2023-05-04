Five arrested after shootout on Highway 281 in Hollywood Park, police say

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a group of people shooting at each other, as well as officers early Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Five people were arrested after a shootout with each other early Wednesday.

The scene turned even more chaotic when the group began fighting with police officers.

Police could be heard yelling at one man to get on the ground.

Multiple agencies responded, including Hollywood Park, San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

This all started when officials received a call about a shooting on Highway 281 near Sonterra Blvd.

Hill Country Village Police say two cars were shooting each other on the highway.

Hollywood Park Police then pulled over one of the cars on the Highway 281 access road and that’s when the fighting started, and officers sent out a call for help.

About 12 units from the different agencies responded to get the situation under control.

At least five people were arrested.

This is a developing story.

