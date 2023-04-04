SAPD: Teen boy in critical condition after being stabbed; suspect on the loose

The incident unfolded near John Jay High Tuesday afternoon, but it's unknown whether either the teen or the victim was a student.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say a teen boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed near the campus of John Jay High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials say they're still looking for the knife-wielding attacker, believed to be another teen boy. The attack happened at a cafe along Marbach Road near the school.

Officials said they had surveillance footage of the incident. According to them, two young men left the school and came to the eatery just before 2 p.m. At some point the other individual allegedly involved arrived, and both parties began arguing.

Police say the teens took the dispute out into the parking lot, where the suspect at some point stabbed the victim in the abdomen with an unspecified cutting tool.

The victim and his companion took off running before the stabbed boy collapsed about 100 feet away. As of 5 p.m., police were still looking for the suspect.

It's unknown if either of the boys are Jay High students, but police confirmed they're both minors. They also said the school was never locked down as it was an isolated incident and no one else was threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL STORIES:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.