San Antonio man accused of exposing himself to students on a school bus

Gabriel Valdez, 27, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a man was arrested and accused of exposing himself to a group of students on a bus.

On Tuesday, March 28, a group of 17 and 18-year-old students from a private school were on their way back from a team sporting event when they saw a man "performing sexual gratification" and exposing himself, police said. They say around the same time, they recevied graphic images through air-drop on their phones.

Through vehicle descriptions, police were able to track down the suspect and arrest him. They are still investigating if the same man is connected to the air-dropped graphic images and he is not charged for that act at this time.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

