Man in hospital following fire that he's accused of setting

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a man suspected of setting a house on fire on El Paso Street is being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the event.
The fire, just a few blocks south of our Lady of the Lake University, was called in around 11:30 a.m. The fire incident commander says when they left their nearby station, they immediately saw black smoke billowing into the air.
A neighbor who lives nearby the vacant and boarded up home, says it is a haven for homeless people.
The neighbor said she saw a man come from the home and return several times throwing objects around, then a few minutes later she saw heavy smoke.
The fire commander says the they had to rip plywood off doors and windows to fight the fire. They call the structure a total loss.
There is no word on the condition of the man taken into custody, or the charges he may be facing.